'Horrifying': Officials prepped for Trump coup attempt

As citizen Donald Trump’s namesake company faces a criminal probe in New York, several new books expose the “horrifying” final days of his administration. One details how Trump displayed no regard for Mike Pence as MAGA rioters targeted the former Vice President during the January 6 insurrection. Other reporting outlines how Trump generals and officials braced to thwart a potential coup. According to another new book, Michael Bender’s “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” Trump privately praised Hitler. Trump denies all these reports.