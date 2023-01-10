IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

The Beat with Ari

'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

After naming 18 criminal "targets" in a Trump probe, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is mulling indictments now that her special grand jury completed its work, a probe one veteran prosecutor, Andrew Weissman, dubbed an "incoming heat-seeking missile." Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joins MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the next steps in the case on "The Beat."Jan. 10, 2023

