'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

After naming 18 criminal "targets" in a Trump probe, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is mulling indictments now that her special grand jury completed its work, a probe one veteran prosecutor, Andrew Weissman, dubbed an "incoming heat-seeking missile." Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joins MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the next steps in the case on "The Beat."Jan. 10, 2023