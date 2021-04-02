'He's got a lot of problems': Trump loyalist Gaetz engulfed in alleged cash for sex scheme

New details surrounding the DOJ investigation into Rep. Gaetz are emerging. The New York Times reporting the probe centers around Gaetz's "involvement with multiple women" recruited online "for sex" and "receiving cash payments." Gaetz denies the allegations. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the latest updates in the probe and discusses the significance of the investigation with Mother Jones' David Corn and Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg.