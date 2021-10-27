'He’s a liar': Tucker Carlson makes false vax claim as Fox News colleague reveals viewer death wish

While the FDA comes close to clearing a new COVID vaccine for children as young as five years old, anti-vaxxers continue to get more aggressive and vocal. At the same time, Fox News largely continues to push misinformation about the vaccine. When one longtime Fox News anchor did actually promote vaccines, viewers responded to his message with death threats and vile attacks. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Vermont governor Howard Dean to discuss.Oct. 27, 2021