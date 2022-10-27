'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

Legendary Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward just released eight hours of Trump audio tapes from 20 interviews. In this interview, you will hear from Trump himself, behind closed doors, in the midst of some of the most controversial days of his presidency. Woodward joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber recounting these never-before-heard moments, analyzing Trump’s mindset in office, and the current legal and civic challenges in the MAGA era. Woodward’s key takeaway… the facts still matter.Oct. 27, 2022