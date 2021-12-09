IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • 'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican

    03:46

  • Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant

    05:20

  • ‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup

    06:57

  • Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates

    03:41

  • Obama insider on going from 'White Castle' to the White House

    05:51

  • MAGA era reckoning: White nationalists march at Lincoln Memorial

    06:38

  • Trump's media conspiracy destroyed: Biden covered more negatively

    05:52

  • Trump's GOP goes Seinfeld: Party about nothing 

    07:28

  • CDC Chief on Omicron, Delta killing unvaccinated and why mask rules changed

    07:46

  • Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

    14:55

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

    05:16

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

    08:50

  • Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

    05:25

  • As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

    03:16

  • Were Trump-picked Justices lying under oath? This monumental case will reveal that

    11:57

  • 'Afraid': Trump allies dodge Jan. 6 committee, face jail time

    05:14

  • New COVID strain Omicron: What you need to know | MSNBC

    05:12

  • Hear designer Virgil Abloh’s inspiring words for students, before dying at 41

    04:13

The Beat with Ari

'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican

03:46

Some Republicans, including Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, are criticizing their party in public for putting performance art above legislative work. MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights Crenshaw’s hypocrisy, pointing out that Crenshaw has done some performing himself, and discusses the GOP’s lack of agenda. Dec. 9, 2021

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • 'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican

    03:46

  • Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant

    05:20

  • ‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup

    06:57

  • Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates

    03:41

  • Obama insider on going from 'White Castle' to the White House

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All