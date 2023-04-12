‘Grift scandal’ rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing impeachment calls amid a new ethics scandal. ProPublica reporting on Thomas’s relationship with billionaire and GOP super donor Harlan Crow, revealing for “more than two decades Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas billionaire without disclosing them.” Senate Democrats now planning a hearing on Supreme Court ethics as reports surface Crow collects Nazi memorabilia. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new calls to investigate Thomas.April 12, 2023