    'Grift scandal' rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown

    D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

  Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session

  Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows 'intimidation' won't work

  Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson

  Judge warns 'defendant' Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

  'Trump arrested': See U.S. reaction to 'defendant' Trump's case in Ari Melber's breakdown

  'Defendant' Trump indicted for 2016 plot: See Ari Melber's breakdown

  At my arraignment: Trump rebuked by D.A. for threats at first appearance as a defendant

  Trump nightmare comes true: Arrested for fraud and election crime

  Fingerprints and bench warrants: 'Defendant' Trump's arraignment broken down by MSNBC's Ari Melber

  'Petrified': Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

  Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author

  Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan

  Trump indicted and arranging for 'surrender' for arrest in NY

  Trump indicted: MSNBC's Ari Melber on how 'everything changes now'

  Trump indicted: Arrest comes next, Mueller vet says 'no kings' in U.S.

  Donald Trump Jr. calls indictment of his father 'communist-level s---'

  MAGA Burn: See D.C. 'Drama' Kings roasted by Chappelle Show comic | MSNBC

‘Grift scandal’ rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing impeachment calls amid a new ethics scandal. ProPublica reporting on Thomas’s relationship with billionaire and GOP super donor Harlan Crow, revealing for “more than two decades Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas billionaire without disclosing them.” Senate Democrats now planning a hearing on Supreme Court ethics as reports surface Crow collects Nazi memorabilia. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new calls to investigate Thomas.April 12, 2023

