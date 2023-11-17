IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Goofy’ Trump doesn’t get Chicago: Lil Durk on 'Trenches,' Drake & Morgan Wallen with Ari Melber

‘Goofy’ Trump doesn’t get Chicago: Lil Durk on 'Trenches,' Drake & Morgan Wallen with Ari Melber

2024 Grammy nominated rapper Lil Durk discusses his music, life, lyrics and politicians’ depictions of Chicago with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber during this in-depth interview recorded in Los Angeles. Durk also shares his charity work with Neighborhood Heroes. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 17, 2023

