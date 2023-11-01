'Fraud': Trump empire in peril as he falls of ‘Forbes List’ and Don Jr takes stand in fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr. testified in his father's civil fraud trial, becoming the first of Trump's children to testify in the case. New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump's children were "intimately involved" in fraud. MSNBC's Ari Melber breaks down the case. Nov. 1, 2023