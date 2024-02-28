IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Fraud': Indicted Trump may lose again -- unless ‘political burnout’ curbs turnout
Feb. 28, 202409:24
The Beat with Ari

'Fraud': Indicted Trump may lose again -- unless ‘political burnout’ curbs turnout

09:24

Americans are feeling “political burnout” as the country braces for another election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Rachel Bitecofer and psychiatrist Dr. Kali Cyrus, to discuss political burnout and ways to beat it. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Feb. 28, 2024

