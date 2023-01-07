IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

09:54

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins "The Beat" after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump's team and how John Eastman's support of coup plots "floored" him. Jan. 7, 2023

