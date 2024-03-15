'Firing back': Chaos engulfs MAGA & GOP dreams fizzle as Dems unleash surprise attack

White House lawyers sent a letter to Speaker Johnson urging him to close the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, saying “your impeachment inquiry is over.” The investigation has yet to uncover evidence of wrongdoing. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by The Washington Posts’ Eugene Robinson and Juanita Tolliver. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 15, 2024