    ‘Fear for my children’: Calls to charge five officers after ‘heinous’ beating caught on tape

The Beat with Ari

‘Fear for my children’: Calls to charge five officers after ‘heinous’ beating caught on tape

There are growing calls for five Memphis police to be criminally charged for the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. An internal investigation concluded the officers used “excessive force” and they failed to render aid to him and a federal civil rights probe has been opened. Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying she sees “a grieving mother” adding “there are black women all over this country who, if they haven't been in that position before, are saying once again I fear for my children.” Jan. 26, 2023

