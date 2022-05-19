IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Fascist demagogue': Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

The Beat with Ari

‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat about Tucker Carlson’s culpability for pushing the “great replacement theory” after the Buffalo shooting suspect cited the theory in his manifesto. Ben-Ghiat slams Carlson for pushing the theory, calling him “very dangerous” and a “fascist demagogue.”May 19, 2022

