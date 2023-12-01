'F*** Yourself': Elon Musk & MAGA's 'X Plan' go up in flames at bizarre, dumpster fire finance talk

Elon Musk responded to advertisers who are boycotting his social platform X (formerly Twitter) by saying, "go f---- yourself' while speaking at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York. Musk was also pressed on reports that Twitter allegedly limited users' access to The New York Times. Musk responded saying “any organization that refuses to buy a subscription is not going to be recommended,” adding “free speech isn't completely free, it costs a little bit.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on why Musk’s approach to “X’ is anti-free speech, and why it isn't working out for Republicans. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri also joins.Dec. 1, 2023