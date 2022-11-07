IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'F—- Tha Police?' How artists led on police brutality in America 

The Beat with Ari

'F—- Tha Police?' How artists led on police brutality in America 

Comedian Neal Brennan discusses his new Netflix special, including punchlines about brazen ignorance regarding police brutality among some Americans, and his jokes about mounting political intolerance on the American left, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. The two also share a spontaneous moment of “dead air,” and discuss hip hop.Nov. 7, 2022

