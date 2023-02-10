IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

    11:10

  • Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC

    10:45

  • GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’

    08:41

  • Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested

    06:46

  • 'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

    09:11

  • Dumping Trump? MAGA loyalists prep challenge after humiliating ‘clown show’

    03:25

  • Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record

    05:47

  • MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality

    06:58

  • Write like Obama, listen to Coltrane: Jazz revival goes viral

    07:46

  • The Trump effect: McCarthy’s 'Seinfeld' Congress about nothing roasted for ‘spectacularly slow’ start

    07:57

  • ‘Bill Barr’s Sin’: Trump AG’s abuse of power defense shredded by Mueller vet

    10:01

  • Trump denial: After 2022 humiliation, RNC doubles down on big lie, MAGA losers

    02:12

  • Ransom or govern? Biden holds line with McCarthy ‘Shakedown’

    11:56

  • From ‘F*** Trump’ to BLM anthem, music packs political punch as Grammys evolve

    11:18

  • ‘Autocrats’: Receipts bust house GOP for secret MAGA deal after admission

    05:37

  • Losing: See Trump under oath after caving to New York A.G.

    07:53

  • Matt Gaetz to MSNBC: There was a side deal but I lost my copy

    08:18

  • Matt Gaetz condemns Jan 6 violence, denies Trump W.H. pardon testimony | MSNBC

    11:38

  • 'Atrocity, worse than Trump’: George Santos hammered for mounting lies by Stephen A. Smith

    12:22

The Beat with Ari

‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

11:47

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith -- who is overseeing probes into Donald Trump on January 6th and handling of classified documents. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber gives instant analysis on this breaking news story and is joined by former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.Feb. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

    11:10

  • Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC

    10:45

  • GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’

    08:41

  • Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested

    06:46

  • 'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

    09:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All