'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence
The Supreme Court has rejected Trump's effort to stop the National Archives from giving the Jan. 6 Committee hundreds of pages of documents from his time in the White House. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, and The New York Times Magazine's Emily Bazelon to break down the significance of this decision. Jan. 20, 2022
