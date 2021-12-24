IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Every single emotion': Grieving mom reacts to officer's guilty manslaughter verdict

The Beat with Ari

'Every single emotion': Grieving mom reacts to officer's guilty manslaughter verdict

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of two counts of manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop this year. Potter faces up to 25 years in prison. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by retired NYPD detective Marq Claxton and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler. Dec. 24, 2021

Play All