'Emergency': GOP leaders standing up to Trump now helped fuel Trumpism

Throughout Trump’s presidency many GOP leaders and administration staffers downplayed Trump’s often violent and anti-democratic rhetoric, claiming he was just joking. But after pro-Trump supporters sieged Capitol Hill, MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights how these same people are not reversing course. The New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg joins Melber to discuss the damage inflicted on the nation by officials who downplayed Trump’s rhetoric, explaining “people didn’t want to treat his presidency as daily ongoing emergency.”