‘Earthquake status’: Trump legal bomb has top aides forced under oath

Donald Trump facing a legal storm in multiple criminal investigations and none of it is good for him. A federal judge rejecting his claim of executive privilege in the January 6th probe forcing Mark Meadows and others to testify. In the Mar-A-Lago documents case, Trump's own lawyer forced to testify as a judge rules the DOJ has ""sufficient evidence to establish that Trump committed a crime through his attorneys." All of this as a possible indictment looms in New York. Former federal prosecutors David Kelley and Joyce Vance join MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat." Kelley saying the Jan. 6 ruling is an “earthquake status” ruling and “a really big deal,” adding “how often do you appear to get a clean sweep on an attorney-client privilege piercing of that privilege.” Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 27, 2023