    'Dumpster fire,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘Disgrace’: CNN under fire for Trump town hall

    Caught on tape: Hear George Santos talk about seeking payout

  • Busted: See GOP’s DeSantis shredded on TV over book bans, as writer claps back

  • Hear George Santos on indicted money scheme and his joke about ‘Jews’| Exclusive audio

  • See Trump civil rape trial witness speak after jury rules Trump liable for sexual abuse

  • Trump found liable for sexual abuse after bombshell admission video played for jury I Melber report

  • Obama, Nerds & Haters: Logic and Ari Melber get real on rap, race & growth

  • Fox News braces: Tucker Carlson ready to ‘torch’ network after firing

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in closing arguments I Melber report

  • See Donald Trump under oath: Legal vet sees trouble in civil rape trial testimony

  • Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

  • Trump rape trial: See the tape of Trump under oath that jurors watched in court

  • Pressed on age, Biden touts experience, wisdom and honor | MSNBC Exclusive

  • Exclusive: Biden talks jobs with Stephanie Ruhle

  • Trump under oath! Confronted with ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in civil rape trial

  • Clarence Thomas called out: You think you will get away with this forever?

  • Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said ‘stand by’: Melber report

  • Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in court

  • Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh on disrupting Hollywood from martial arts to sci-fi

The Beat with Ari

'Dumpster fire,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘Disgrace’: CNN under fire for Trump town hall

05:39

CNN is under fire for its “disaster” town hall with Donald Trump. One CNN reporter calling the event a “spectacle of lies” and “disinformation,” while a Trump insider tells Rolling Stone it was a “campaign donation.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on CNN’s town hall amid the revived debate over how the media should cover Donald Trump. Emmy-award winning TV producer, writer and activist Michael Hirschorn joins "The Beat." May 11, 2023

