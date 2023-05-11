'Dumpster fire,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘Disgrace’: CNN under fire for Trump town hall

CNN is under fire for its “disaster” town hall with Donald Trump. One CNN reporter calling the event a “spectacle of lies” and “disinformation,” while a Trump insider tells Rolling Stone it was a “campaign donation.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on CNN’s town hall amid the revived debate over how the media should cover Donald Trump. Emmy-award winning TV producer, writer and activist Michael Hirschorn joins "The Beat." May 11, 2023