IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath

    10:07
  • Now Playing

    'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

    05:11

  • As DOJ eyes Trump, MSNBC's Elie Mystal on 'taking heat' for demanding justice in MAGA era

    04:05

  • Trump vets gain power in Biden-Garland DOJ

    12:11

  • MSNBC guest scorches Garland over probes

    04:10

  • DOJ twist: Special counsels now probing Trump and Biden

    06:45

  • Feds closing in on citizen Trump? 'Accelerating' probe eyes money with new subpoena

    04:31

  • Biden admin clashes with Wall St. over 'cruel' contracts

    03:22

  • See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

    11:42

  • The film Obama 'lived' & loved: Cameron Crowe on politics, rock & roll, youth revolutions

    30:50

  • GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

    11:25

  • 'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report

    12:05

  • 'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

    06:34

  • 'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

    09:54

  • MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    04:00

  • 'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

    04:00

  • MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38

The Beat with Ari

'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

03:04

Republican Senator Ron Johnson is under heat again for his documented role in a potential coup plot. the effort to use elector fraud to overthrow the 2020 election. In a new "Meet The Press" interview, Johnson was confronted and now says he was acting as a special courier between the President and the Vice President on January 6th. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the receipts and facts from The January 6th Committee and the direct link from Johnson's office to the plot.Jan. 17, 2023

  • 'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath

    10:07
  • Now Playing

    'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

    05:11

  • As DOJ eyes Trump, MSNBC's Elie Mystal on 'taking heat' for demanding justice in MAGA era

    04:05

  • Trump vets gain power in Biden-Garland DOJ

    12:11

  • MSNBC guest scorches Garland over probes

    04:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All