'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

Republican Senator Ron Johnson is under heat again for his documented role in a potential coup plot. the effort to use elector fraud to overthrow the 2020 election. In a new "Meet The Press" interview, Johnson was confronted and now says he was acting as a special courier between the President and the Vice President on January 6th. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the receipts and facts from The January 6th Committee and the direct link from Johnson's office to the plot.Jan. 17, 2023