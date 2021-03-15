'Disgusting': Trump ally not threatened by MAGA rioters, but would be by BLM protestors

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is under fire for his comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying he didn’t feel threatened by the MAGA rioters but that he would have felt differently if they had been Black Lives Matter protestors. Journalist Soledad O’Brien joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his comments, O’Brien explaining “either he has no idea what’s happening or he is just lying to you” and that his statement was “overtly racist.”