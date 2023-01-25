IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

    'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)

    Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts

  • Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

  • NBC News Exclusive: Surveillance video shows the moment a hero disarmed Monterey Park gunman

  • ‘Blistering rebuke’: Judge demolishes ‘frivolous’ Trump with $1 million fine

  • As GOP flails over MAGA rebels, Dems surge by crushing rigged races

  • Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath

  • D.A. eyes Trump crimes, racist drug war shredded by Jay-Z & lyrics make news on The Beat I MSNBC

  • Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

  • From 'F*** Trump Anthem' to surging turnout, new lessons in backlash to MAGA politics

  • Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents, mafia before taking job deciding Trump indictment

  • Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents before taking special counsel job I MSNBC report part 1

  • 'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath

  • 'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

  • U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

  • As DOJ eyes Trump, MSNBC's Elie Mystal on 'taking heat' for demanding justice in MAGA era

  • Trump vets gain power in Biden-Garland DOJ

  • MSNBC guest scorches Garland over probes

The Beat with Ari

'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)

03:58

In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023

