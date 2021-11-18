'Disgusting display': 99% of GOP back MAGA lawmaker’s violent video as AOC rebukes party of Trump
Congress voted for its first censure of a sitting member in a decade after MAGA Rep. Gosar posted a murder-fantasy video depicting the killing of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gosar compared himself to Alexander Hamilton and was supported by a majority of his GOP colleagues. MSNBC's Ari Melber explains the significance of this censure and what this political violence means for America.Nov. 18, 2021