    'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick

The Beat with Ari

'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick

Republicans have already begun attacking Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career as a public defender. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down these early attacks from GOP senators and what people can expect from further questioning of President Biden’s nominee.March 22, 2022

    'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick

