'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick

Republicans have already begun attacking Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career as a public defender. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down these early attacks from GOP senators and what people can expect from further questioning of President Biden’s nominee.March 22, 2022
