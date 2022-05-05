'Deflection': Why the MAGA party is obsessed with SCOTUS leak

The GOP is scrambling after a draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, as a majority of Americans oppose overturning the precedent. In an attempt to deflect attention from the substantive issue, Republicans are instead focusing their attention on the fact the draft was leaked. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Yale Law School Professor Amy Kapczynski to discuss this tactic and the latest on the developing situation.May 5, 2022