‘Defendant’ Trump indicted for 2016 plot: See Ari Melber’s breakdown

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in a New York criminal court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleging Trump illegally hid negative information from voters, “violated election laws” in a hush money scheme and falsified records for “tax purposes.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the first hearing in “New York v. Donald Trump, Defendant.”April 5, 2023