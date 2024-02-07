‘Dead wrong’: Powerful court rejects ‘wild’ Trump claim, sets stage for coup trial

A federal appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s claim of absolute immunity in the federal coup case. The ruling emphasized that Trump is no different legally than any other citizen. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 7, 2024