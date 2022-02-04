IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

09:47

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022

