'Cuffed and shackled': First Trump WH aide arrested in Jan. 6 probe

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was arrested and indicted for defying the January 6th committee. This breaking news puts wider scrutiny on the MAGA effort to steal the 2020 presidential election. Navarro's arrest comes just one day after he spoke with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber during an exclusive interview. Melber is joined by former federal prosecutors John Flannery and Barbara McQuade to discuss the escalation in the probe.June 4, 2022