IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Anita Hill issues dire warning: Expect stronger restrictions on reproductive rights in coming years

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

    03:53

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

  • ‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

    11:47

  • 'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

    08:44

  • Indictment? Trump linked to armed violence by star WH witness

    11:14

  • ‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

    11:08

  • Outrage at Trump’s Court: Uproar as MAGA-picked Justices reverse 50 years of legal precedent

    04:33

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

    03:59

  • Protests across America as 'Roe' falls after Justices lie under oath

    06:08

  • Inside the 'Roe' decision: Why Alito's ruling can't be taken at face value 

    11:49

  • Exposed: Trump tried to put coup plotter in charge of DOJ

    07:29

  • DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

    03:11

  • Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

    09:09

  • Religious right’s power goes up in flames in Trump dumpster fire

    09:35

  • GOP Senator caught faking phone call on TV

    05:13

  • Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

    11:56

  • Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

    01:53

  • Trump henchmen tried to ambush Pence with coup docs on Senate floor

    05:00

The Beat with Ari

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

10:07

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022

  • Anita Hill issues dire warning: Expect stronger restrictions on reproductive rights in coming years

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

    03:53

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

  • ‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

    11:47

  • 'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

    08:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All