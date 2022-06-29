‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

Donald Trump’s potential criminal liability has skyrocketed in light of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. A growing number of legal experts now conclude Trump is guilty of multiple crimes. In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through several criminal scenarios and laws that may now apply to the former president, unearthing key testimony from John Eastman and now-indicted Steve Bannon as additional evidence of his potential crimes.June 29, 2022