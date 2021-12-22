IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

    06:43

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'

    05:47

  • NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals

    07:27

  • McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee

    09:28

  • US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

    03:10

  • Legal expert believes Jim Jordan text to Mark Meadows is probable cause for criminal charge

    11:38

  • Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

    06:13

  • Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

    06:07

  • MAGA operative under fire: Roger Stone takes 5th in riot probe 

    11:59

  • Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

    07:20

  • CIA expert: Can you imagine what’s on Mark Meadows’ encrypted Signal app?

    10:32

  • Jim Jordan and Trump's coup: The calls were coming from inside the House

    09:15

  • ‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee

    09:44

  • ‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought

    07:58

  • Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows

    04:15

  • Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.

    08:07

  • Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy

    08:46

  • Jan. 6 organizers: We ‘lost the battle’ when Trump ordered march to Capitol

    13:39

  • New evidence implicates more GOP leaders in MAGA effort to cancel Biden’s victory

    07:25

The Beat with Ari

'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

06:02

In an escalation in the January 6th riot probe, investigators are considering whether to send a criminal referral to the DOJ to investigate evidence of criminal conduct by Donald Trump and others, according to The New York Times. The Committee is also seeking its first interview with a House lawmaker, GOP Congressman Scott Perry, and planning televised hearings for next week.Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

    'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

    06:43

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'

    05:47

  • NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals

    07:27

  • McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee

    09:28

  • US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All