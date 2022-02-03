IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

    08:38

  • 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

    10:43

  • 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed

    06:01

  • MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election

    11:54

  • 'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed

    10:30

  • Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed

    05:48

  • MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort'

    03:42

  • CBD oil from marijuana linked to lower Covid rates

    03:59

  • 'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed

    03:54

  • Fox News lies debunked: Viewers know less than if they watched no news at all

    14:30

  • So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS

    09:14

  • SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge

    08:44

  • Trumpworld scandal explodes: Feds eye scheme

    06:36

  • See Trump denialism debunked by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

    16:01

  • 'Brazen... conspiracy': Trump legal team committed 'fraud' with election scheme

    07:40

  • Trump lawyers need lawyers: 45 aide admits to fake electors plot, Giuliani led it

    08:38

  • Trump electors plot implodes: Giuliani and the admission that may haunt 45

    12:57

The Beat with Ari

‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

10:08

A Trump DOJ vet who pushed false voter fraud claims testified before the Jan. 6 committee after stonewalling the probe. Meanwhile, Mike Pence’s documents will soon be turned over to the committee. This comes as the committee is investigating Trump’s direct involvement in a plot to seize voting machines and the $1 million payout he made to his former chief of staff’s non-profit just 25 days after the probe started.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

    08:38

  • 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

    10:43

  • 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All