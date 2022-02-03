‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe
A Trump DOJ vet who pushed false voter fraud claims testified before the Jan. 6 committee after stonewalling the probe. Meanwhile, Mike Pence’s documents will soon be turned over to the committee. This comes as the committee is investigating Trump’s direct involvement in a plot to seize voting machines and the $1 million payout he made to his former chief of staff’s non-profit just 25 days after the probe started.Feb. 3, 2022
'Criminal peril': Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe
