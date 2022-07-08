‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

Donald Trump’s former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the Jan. 6 committee for more than eight hours behind closed doors. Star Jan. 6 witness and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that Cipollone warned her of possible “crimes” at the Trump White House. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalation in the probe, and discusses possible indictments Trump may face. July 8, 2022