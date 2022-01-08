IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers

    05:07

  • From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

    15:18

  • Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

    09:19

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

  • See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

    03:47

  • It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39

  • Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction

    04:31

  • Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas

    09:18

  • Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022

    07:08

  • Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Protest music and vinyl records thrive in today’s 'streaming era'

    03:52

  • Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

    11:35

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01

  • Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    08:53

  • 'Every single emotion': Grieving mom reacts to officer's guilty manslaughter verdict

    06:37

  • 45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators

    11:06

  • ‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric

    08:29

The Beat with Ari

'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

09:45

After MAGA Senator Ted Cruz referred to the January 6th insurrection as a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” he immediately drew backlash from the proponents of the “big lie.” Cruz ultimately folded and rushed to recant his statement in an odd interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, whose show is known to spread misinformation about the January 6th riot.Jan. 8, 2022

  • From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

    15:18

  • Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

    09:19

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

