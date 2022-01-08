'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot
09:45
Share this -
copied
After MAGA Senator Ted Cruz referred to the January 6th insurrection as a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” he immediately drew backlash from the proponents of the “big lie.” Cruz ultimately folded and rushed to recant his statement in an odd interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, whose show is known to spread misinformation about the January 6th riot.Jan. 8, 2022
Now Playing
'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot
09:45
UP NEXT
As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers
05:07
From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.
15:18
Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)
09:19
After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot
11:10
Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern