‘Coup dominos falling’: Trump’s prison odds increase as lawyers face consequences

A judge formally recommended John Eastman lose his law license in California for his efforts in the coup plot to keep Trump in power after losing the 2020 election. Eastman joins five other Trump lawyers facing disciplinary action. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 28, 2024