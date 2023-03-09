'Complete bull': Franken demolishes McCarthy for Tucker’s Jan. 6 propaganda

Speaker McCarthy is under fire after handing Jan. 6 footage exclusively to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has distorted the insurrection with misleading claims and edited video. Former Senator Al Franken joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat,” calling McCarthy’s decision “complete bull.” On the billion dollar defamation lawsuit facing Fox News, Franken says it’s “a slam dunk case.”March 9, 2023