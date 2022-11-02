'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bill Maher joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on the midterm elections, the Democratic strategy, election deniers, and lessons learned in the Trump era. Maher, who predicted Trump would refuse to leave office, now telling Melber he thinks Trump will “show up at the inauguration, whether he’s on the list or not” adding a warning, “this time, he’s going to have this army of election deniers that he’s put into place.” Melber presses Maher on his assertion that “we’re in a cold civil war in this country.” Nov. 2, 2022

