IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48
  • UP NEXT

    "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

    08:34

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 2

    06:16

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 1

    11:44

  • Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

    07:38

  • Jan. 6 Bomb: "Blueprint" for Trump Trial Revealed in Report | Melber Breakdown

    11:05

  • New warning on the Trump-DeSantis press crackdown

    12:51

  • Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists

    03:27

  • Fox hosts rage after Biden signs gay marriage law

    06:02

  • MAGA science lies go up in flames: See Dem turn up heat on energy regulation

    03:17

  • Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53

  • MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series

    38:49

  • Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump

    12:33

  • Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

    08:44

  • Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07

  • Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54

  • From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

The Beat with Ari

"Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

08:48

The New Yorker’s David Remnick joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discussing the newly released testimony transcripts and the forthcoming January 6th Committee Final Report.Dec. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48
  • UP NEXT

    "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

    08:34

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 2

    06:16

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 1

    11:44

  • Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

    07:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All