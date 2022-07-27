'Charlatan' and 'clown' Alex Jones faces $150 million judgement day for Sandy Hook Conspiracies

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones facing accountability for lying about children murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre. After Jones lost defamation trials, the case is now focused on how much he has to pay. Opening statements included parents testifying about the years of threats and harassment they've faced by people who believed the lies of Alex Jones. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case, and how the victims are explicitly trying to make the point that this is bigger than just Alex Jones. Longtime Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen tells Melber, Jones "provides a safe space for incredibly destructive, strange theories. Charlatan and clown doesn't begin to say it.” July 27, 2022