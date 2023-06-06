‘Central witness’: Mark Meadows goes under oath for special counsel Jack Smith: Melber Report

The New York Times reports Mark Meadows testified before a grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Trump investigations. Although, it is not clear which investigation Meadows testified about. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber delivers instant analysis to this breaking news story and is joined by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who says Meadows is a “central witness” to the investigation, adding Meadows is “at the center of everything.”June 6, 2023