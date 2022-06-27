IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Breathtakingly arrogant': Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices 'wrong' except him

    11:08
The Beat with Ari

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

11:08

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022

    'Breathtakingly arrogant': Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices 'wrong' except him

    11:08
