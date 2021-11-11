IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Brazen': Judge in BLM protester murder trial under fire as suspect cries on stand

Accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand today in his own defense, trying to present a story of self-defense amidst danger. Rittenhouse is on trial after opening fire during a BLM protest and killing two protesters. In this legal breakdown, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber recaps the moment Rittenhouse broke down into sobs and the trial judge’s biased rulings and statements.Nov. 11, 2021

