'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed
10:30
The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed fourteen “alternate electors” for Donald Trump, seeking information on “the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Elie Mystal to discuss the developing investigation.Jan. 29, 2022
'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed
