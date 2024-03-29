IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Blowing it': GOP panics over Trump trial and fears that House chaos will topple another Speaker
March 29, 202406:26
  • Now Playing

    'Blowing it': GOP panics over Trump trial and fears that House chaos will topple another Speaker

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Coup dominos falling’: Trump’s prison odds increase as lawyers face consequences

    11:00

  • Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

    10:26

  • Coup reckoning: Trump’s prison fears echo as ally faces disbarment over coup plot

    07:54

  • MAGA tears: The open secret why Trump may lose 2024

    10:34

  • Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

    02:42

  • Shockwave: Trump criminal verdict coming before election

    11:53

  • Fighting racism, hate and dangerous norms in Trump era: Obama A.G. Holder talks to Ari Melber

    39:20

  • Fraud loser cash crunch: Trump finds it's 'no money, mo problems' as billionaires won't bail him out

    08:53

  • Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber

    16:12

  • MAGA ‘racist’ or not? See the shocking viral video in Ari Melber’s Joyner Lucas breakdown

    08:07

  • No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle

    12:24

  • ‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe

    12:18

  • Embarrassing: Trump’s ‘broke billionaire’ con explodes in fraud bond cash crush

    07:23

  • Peter Navarro in prison after admitting coup plot to MSNBC’s Ari Melber

    07:13

  • ‘More dangerous than ever’: Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not re-elected

    11:36

  • Out of cash? 'Loser' Trump crushed in 'lies' case as empire wobbles

    06:45

  • This DA could still send Trump to prison: See Fani Willis’ big RICO win

    11:39

  • 'Firing back': Chaos engulfs MAGA & GOP dreams fizzle as Dems unleash surprise attack

    04:44

  • Sanders busts MAGA as right-wing pundit calls Social Security a 'Ponzi scheme' & retirement 'stupid'

    03:17

The Beat with Ari

'Blowing it': GOP panics over Trump trial and fears that House chaos will topple another Speaker

06:26

Democratic Strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Biden joining with President’s Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and infighting in the House GOP conference. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) March 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Blowing it': GOP panics over Trump trial and fears that House chaos will topple another Speaker

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Coup dominos falling’: Trump’s prison odds increase as lawyers face consequences

    11:00

  • Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

    10:26

  • Coup reckoning: Trump’s prison fears echo as ally faces disbarment over coup plot

    07:54

  • MAGA tears: The open secret why Trump may lose 2024

    10:34

  • Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

    02:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All