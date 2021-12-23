‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez walks through the burst of violent threats and extremist rhetoric on the right, now laced with talk about guns and civil war. This kind of language is something national security officials have been warning could have consequences even prior to the January 6th insurrection. Menendez is joined by democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee adviser Kurt Bardella to discuss what this means for the nation.Dec. 23, 2021
