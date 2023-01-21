IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Blistering rebuke’: Judge demolishes ‘frivolous’ Trump with $1 million fine

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    As GOP flails over MAGA rebels, Dems surge by crushing rigged races

    06:13

  • Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath

    09:55

  • D.A. eyes Trump crimes, racist drug war shredded by Jay-Z & lyrics make news on The Beat I MSNBC

    06:04

  • Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

    10:26

  • From 'F*** Trump Anthem' to surging turnout, new lessons in backlash to MAGA politics

    04:32

  • Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents, mafia before taking job deciding Trump indictment

    11:59

  • Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents before taking special counsel job I MSNBC report part 1

    07:36

  • 'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath

    10:07

  • 'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

    03:04

  • U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

    05:11

  • As DOJ eyes Trump, MSNBC's Elie Mystal on 'taking heat' for demanding justice in MAGA era

    04:05

  • Trump vets gain power in Biden-Garland DOJ

    12:11

  • MSNBC guest scorches Garland over probes

    04:10

  • DOJ twist: Special counsels now probing Trump and Biden

    06:45

  • Feds closing in on citizen Trump? 'Accelerating' probe eyes money with new subpoena

    04:31

  • Biden admin clashes with Wall St. over 'cruel' contracts

    03:22

  • See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

    11:42

The Beat with Ari

‘Blistering rebuke’: Judge demolishes ‘frivolous’ Trump with $1 million fine

05:22

A federal judge in Florida is forcing former President Trump to pay nearly $1 million dollars for what was ruled a “frivolous” and “politically motivated” lawsuit brought against Hillary Clinton. The judge dismissed Trump’s allegations that Clinton orchestrated a “malicious conspiracy” against him during the 2016 campaign. Moments after, he dropped his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joins "The Beat" on the rare legal consequences dealt to Trump.Jan. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Blistering rebuke’: Judge demolishes ‘frivolous’ Trump with $1 million fine

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    As GOP flails over MAGA rebels, Dems surge by crushing rigged races

    06:13

  • Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath

    09:55

  • D.A. eyes Trump crimes, racist drug war shredded by Jay-Z & lyrics make news on The Beat I MSNBC

    06:04

  • Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

    10:26

  • From 'F*** Trump Anthem' to surging turnout, new lessons in backlash to MAGA politics

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All