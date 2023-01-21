‘Blistering rebuke’: Judge demolishes ‘frivolous’ Trump with $1 million fine

A federal judge in Florida is forcing former President Trump to pay nearly $1 million dollars for what was ruled a “frivolous” and “politically motivated” lawsuit brought against Hillary Clinton. The judge dismissed Trump’s allegations that Clinton orchestrated a “malicious conspiracy” against him during the 2016 campaign. Moments after, he dropped his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joins "The Beat" on the rare legal consequences dealt to Trump.Jan. 21, 2023